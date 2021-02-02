ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
Altaf in ICU

Monitoring Desk 02 Feb 2021

KARACHI: MQM founder Altaf Hussain has been in intensive care for nearly three weeks, according to Dawn.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain is in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Britain, apparently after contracting Covid-19, it emerged on Monday.

Hussain, who has been living in the UK in self-imposed exile since 1991, in an audio message released through his party’s social media channels on Saturday (Jan 30) stated that he had been under treatment for nearly three weeks.

“I have been in the ICU in hospital for the last 20 days. It is due to your (supporters’) prayers that I have been able to record this message on this day of Saturday, Jan 30, 2021,” the MQM leader said in the audio, shared by a web TV channel that favours the MQM on Sunday.

Hussain urged his followers to continue praying for him, saying he would speak to them again after recovering.

The MQM has not officially confirmed that Hussain is suffering from Covid-19, but the audio message and statements of MQM Rabita Committee’s acting convener Tariq Jawaid both suggest that is the case.

Appearing on the live programme, Jawaid said, “Altaf bhai is not doing well.”

But he asked supporters not to pay heed to “rumours”, saying: “Altaf bhai is a human too, and the conditions that are prevalent across the world, obviously every person is getting affected.”

The MQM founder is “fast on the road to recovery” and is following his doctors’ advice fully, the party’s acting convener added.

Under Hussain’s leadership, MQM swept the 1988 election in Sindh’s urban areas, emerging as the third largest party in the country.

