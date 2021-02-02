ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
Govt urged to break ties, nullify Simla pact with Delhi

Recorder Report 02 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul Azim and spouse of detailed Kashmir leader Mushaal Mullick have demanded of the government to break all diplomatic ties and nullify Simla Agreement with New Delhi to show commitment to the Kashmir cause.

Addressing a joint conference at Mansoora on Monday, both leaders have appealed the media and nation to play active role in highlighting the Indian forces genocide in the occupied valley.

“The government has failed to meet the nation’s expectation. They [rulers] are only using lip-service for the Kashmir cause,” said Azim. He demanded the government take the case of detained Kashmiri leaders Yasin Malk, Syed Ali Gilani, Asia Andrabi and other to international court of justice and other world forums to ensure their release from illegal and unjustified detention. He demanded the international rights groups to arrange meeting of Yasin Malk’s daughter with her father which the Indian government had not allowed, keeping Kashmiri Huryat leader in death-cell in a fake case for more than a year and half.

Ms Mallick appealed the political parties to shun their mutual differences for some time and show unity on Kashmir. She said Kashmir was the only important issue of South Asia and Pakistan government, political parties and nation should utilize their full energy to expose Indian crime against humanity at international level. She said a consistent National Kashmir Policy was the need of the hour. She said India could no more keep the Kashmiri people as its slave and the sun of freedom will soon rise on the occupied area.

Earlier, she along with her mother and daughter met JI leadership and offered fateha for the deceased JI leader Hafiz Salman Butt. Samia Raheel Qazi and Qaisar Sharif were also present on occasion.

