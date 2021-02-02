ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OGRA increases price of LPG by Rs10/kg

Recorder Report 02 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Following increase in oil prices, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) also increased price of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs10 per kilogram (kg) for month of February.

The LPG consumers include 74 percent of the total population where gas system is not available especially in remote areas. The price of domestic LPG cylinder has gone up by Rs122 and commercial cylinder by Rs471 following the recent hike in the LPG prices. The domestic cylinder will now be available at Rs 1,863 and commercial cylinder at Rs7,168.

The OGRA hiked LPG price by Rs 8,870 per ton for LPG producer companies. The LPG price in international market jumped to $574 against $536 causing an increase in domestic prices of the LPG.

The LPG Industries Association of Pakistan Chairman, Irfan Khokhar, in a statement, said that the local production stood at 735,460 metric tons, whereas industry imported 473,900 metric tons to meet local requirements during the year 2020. He said that it was being anticipated that the government was looking forward to imposing the levy tax on LPG import from Taftan border, saying that such illogical move would make the LPG dearer and away from the reach of the masses.

Khokhar said that the entire country was facing a gas shortfall. He said that faulty policy and taxes had affected the LPG industry. He demanded to remove taxes on the LPG industry to provide cheaper products to the poor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

GAS OGRA petroleum Oil LPG cylinder Irfan Khokhar

OGRA increases price of LPG by Rs10/kg

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Jul-Jan exports post 5.5pc growth YoY: Dawood

Jan CPI up 5.7pc YoY

First batch of 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrives

Khattak’s statement, PML-N may be taken up: Cabinet to discuss economy today

$15.7bn Apple tax judgment: EU claims court errors in bid to overturn

CPEC projects: Ministers concerned at slow progress

Two ordinances laid: NA adopts CPEC Authority, two other bills

Talks with Mansha-led IPPs in final stages: Tabish

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.