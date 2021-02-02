ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
Opinion

Partly Facetious: A dove’s ‘coooee’

“Did you hear of the coup in Myanmar?” “Yes so?” “Just saying – I mean you did say the days of coups...
Anjum Ibrahim 02 Feb 2021

“Did you hear of the coup in Myanmar?”

“Yes so?”

“Just saying – I mean you did say the days of coups are over.”

“A coup is the outcome of a major, major, difference of opinion between the coup launcher and coupee if you will…”

“How do you pronounce Coupee? Like a dove’s coooee? Or…or…”

“Don’t be facetious and if you are trying to draw some parallels let me assure you that in Pakistan there is no difference of opinion, you have repeatedly heard reference to ‘same’ page and if there is any difference of opinion it is with the only three time prime minister of this country and his daughter and…”

“One question and one observation: the question first, how many pages does the book have and what is the page number? I mean is it at the beginning or the middle or the end of the book? ”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Well if it’s at the end of the book then another book maybe required and Aung San Suu Kyi has learnt by now that after she won 80 percent of the vote late last year she jumped pages till the end of the book….”

“I don’t think it matters how much of the book has been read or not read, I mean the two sides could well be browsing in a bookstore and lo and behold, arrive at the same page….”

“Hmmm but anyway if you take the sum total of the time that our three time prime minister lived in the Prime Minister’s House and the one tenure of all the coupees if you will then there is no comparison.”

“Indeed but anyway The Khan says inflation is down and I reckon it’s because winter is nearly over.”

“I don’t get it.”

“See us upcountry people triple our consumption of eggs to stave off the cold and so with winter nearly over the price of eggs is coming down and…”

“Who came up with that logic?”

“My boss who lives in Karachi said that!”

“Please tell him that none of the prominent Punjabi families – the Sharifs or the Chaudharys or the…”

“The Buzz and family?”

“Not prominent enough – Buzz’s are the paratha gang. Anyway none of the prominent families eat eggs at all.”

“That’s because they have eaten all the eggs in their younger days and suffer from high cholesterol and….”

“’Oh you are so bad.”

