APNS grieved

KARACHI: “Hameed Haroon, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad and sudden demise of Mohammad Tahir and Mohammad Tariq, elder brothers of Brig Rehan Zubair, CEO M/s. Creative Junction (Pvt.) Ltd. and Senior Vice Chairman, Pakistan Advertising Association.

The APNS office bearers have offered condolence to the bereaved family and have prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed souls in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021