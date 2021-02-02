ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
HCCI president condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Recorder Report 02 Feb 2021

HYDERABAD: The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fahad Hussain Sheikh strongly condemned the persecution of Kashmiris by Indian forces and appealed on behalf of business community to the United Nations to grant Kashmiris the right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions.

He was addressing to the representatives of trade associations and members of the Chamber of Commerce. He said that in order to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers organize rallies and other programs.

He said that Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry was working for the welfare of traders and industrialists and we were trying to provide employment opportunities to the people by setting up more and more industries in the city and added that small and medium enterprises sector should be activated.

Earlier, Patron General of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Goharullah in his address said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was working to strengthen the economy of the country.

He said that giving incentives to the industrial and construction sector by the government was laudable as it will help in controlling unemployment, measures taken by the government to increase exports were also commendable, he said. Goharullah presented traditional gifts of Sindh to the representatives of trade organizations.

The Senior Vice President HCCI Mohammed Waseem Jee, Vice President Mohammed Ismail Shaikh, former President HCCI Mohammed Saleem Shaikh, former Senior Vice President Turab Ali Khawaja.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UNITED NATIONS employment IIOJK Imran Khan Kashmiris HCCI

