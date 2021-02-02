PPP leader accuses PTI of making record corruption

HYDERABAD: MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon Monday said that PTI government has made record corruption in its half tenure, while ever rising inflation has added to miseries of common man.

He passed these remarks while holding meeting with PPP leaders and workers of various union councils at Rawal House PS-63 Tando Jam to review the arrangements for the public meeting of PDM scheduled to be held on 9th of February.

He said that the federal ministers who had been blaming others for all the woes have failed to fulfil their responsibility and these ministers always seem to be avoiding talking about economic conditions. Memon said that they [federal government] made progress only in corruption and inflation.

Criticising the federal government, he said that the puppet Prime Minister and his cabinet members were getting full luxuries and they did not care about the people of Sindh. He said that what the Sindh government had done for Sindh was in front of the people of Sindh but such development works were difficult for federal government to digest that is why false allegations have been levelled against the Sindh Chief Minister.

He said that the people believe that the PPP had and would always remain with the people in difficult times while others had only made false promises.

The meeting discussed various issues related to the arrangements of the public meeting of PDM on 9th of February. The meeting decided that the rallies and caravans of the ladies’ wing of PPP would be seated at the front seats in the auditorium while food would also be served to the workers and crowds of each rally passing through New City Chowk.

