BP part sells Oman gas field to Thai group for $2.6bn

LONDON: British energy giant BP on Monday said it had sold a 20-percent stake in Oman’s block 61 gas field to Thailand’s state-controlled PTTEP for $2.6 billion.

BP, which like its peers has been hit hard as coronavirus lockdowns slash energy demand, will retain a 40-percent stake and continue to operate the block, it added in a statement.

“We are committed to BP’s business in Oman,” said BP chief executive Bernard Looney.