Dubai creates ‘space court’ for out-of-this-world disputes

DUBAI: Dubai announced Monday the creation of a “space court” to settle commercial disputes, as the UAE — which is also sending a probe to Mars — builds its presence in the space sector.

The tribunal will be based at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts, an independent British-inspired arbitration centre based on common law. Space law is governed by international conventions and resolutions, including the UN Outer Space Treaty which entered into force in 1967.

Several states have also signed bilateral or multilateral agreements to regulate their space activities. However, while until recently the field was almost exclusively the domain of nations and institutions, space has become a commercial issue involving more and more private companies.

Established in 2004, the DIFC Courts already draw many foreign companies to arbitrate their commercial disputes, but did not yet have courts specialised in the space activities of private companies.