ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natural gas falls on milder weather

Reuters 02 Feb 2021

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures fell almost 4% on Friday to a one-week low on forecasts for milder weather next week despite a colder outlook for mid February.

Front-month gas futures fell 10.0 cents, or 3.8%, to settle at $2.564 per million British thermal units, their lowest close since Jan. 22.

For the week, however, the contract was still up about 5% after falling almost 11% last week.

For the month, it was up about 1% after falling around 12% in December and 14% in November.

In the spot market, meanwhile, cold weather boosted next-day gas prices in New York City to their highest since January 2019 and gas in New England and power at the PJM Western Hub (from western Pennsylvania to Washington DC) and in New England to their highest since December.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the lower 48 US states averaged 91.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January. Traders said that was down from December’s eight-month high of 91.5 bcfd due to the freezing of some wells. Output hit an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would slip from 129.1 bcfd this week to 125.3 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder before soaring to 135.9 bcfd in two weeks with an expected drop in temperatures.

The amount of gas flowing to US liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants has averaged 10.4 bcfd so far in January.

LNG GAS Trade natural gas export

US natural gas falls on milder weather

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Jul-Jan exports post 5.5pc growth YoY: Dawood

Jan CPI up 5.7pc YoY

First batch of 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrives

Khattak’s statement, PML-N may be taken up: Cabinet to discuss economy today

$15.7bn Apple tax judgment: EU claims court errors in bid to overturn

CPEC projects: Ministers concerned at slow progress

Two ordinances laid: NA adopts CPEC Authority, two other bills

Talks with Mansha-led IPPs in final stages: Tabish

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.