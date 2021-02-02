Hammad tests positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Monday announced that he has self-isolated himself after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Azhar revealed that he has been self-isolating at home after testing positive for the infection. “I have tested positive for Covid-19 and self isolating at home. Requesting everyone for prayers. JazakAllah Khair,” he tweeted.

