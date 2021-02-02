Irfan Siddiqui elected OICCI president

KARACHI: Irfan Siddiqui, President and CEO, Meezan Bank Limited has taken over as the President of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) for the 2021 term.

This was announced at the 161st Annual General Meeting of the OICCI held at the Chamber on Monday. Ghiasuddin Khan, Managing Director, Engro Corporation Limited, was elected as the Vice President. The other elected members of the OICCI Managing Committee for 2021 are Ms Erum Shakir Rahim (GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited), Ali Asghar Jamali (Indus Motor Company Limited), Atsushi Faujii (Mitsubishi Corporation), Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim (Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited), Sami Ahmed (Procter and Gamble Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited), Markus Strohmeier (Siemens Pakistan Engineering Co. Limited), Mehmet Celepoglu (Total Parco Pakistan Limited) and Amir Rasool Paracha (Unilever Pakistan Limited).

The Incoming OICCI President Irfan Siddiqui in his message to the members said that he strongly believes that Pakistan offers considerable growth potential for existing foreign investors and attractive opportunities for new investors. He said his conviction is supported by OICCI members who invested over $16 billion in new capital expenditure in the last eight years.

Irfan Siddiqui, is a Chartered Accountant from England and Wales, and is the founding President and Chief Executive Officer of Meezan Bank.—PR

