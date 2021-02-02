ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.3%)
AVN 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.84%)
BOP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
DGKC 117.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.05%)
EPCL 50.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
FCCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FFBL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.13%)
FFL 18.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.91%)
HASCOL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.16%)
HUBC 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.7%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 30.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
KAPCO 42.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.27%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
MLCF 45.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
PAEL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
PPL 92.92 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.79%)
PRL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.43%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.75%)
TRG 122.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.35%)
UNITY 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.55%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.33 (0.35%)
BR30 25,891 Increased By ▲ 195.16 (0.76%)
KSE100 46,346 Increased By ▲ 98.01 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,266 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Aussie, kiwi little changed

Reuters Updated 02 Feb 2021

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were little changed on Monday ahead of a central bank meeting as cautious currency traders watched on while a wave of runaway retail investors unsettled equity markets.

The Aussie was slightly higher versus the US dollar at $0.7650 on Monday afternoon, recovering from a low of $0.7606 earlier in the session. The New Zealand dollar was trading 0.2% higher at $0.7196, recovering from an intraday low of $0.7151 earlier in the day.

Yields on Australian 10-year bonds were at 1.11%, the highest since Jan. 11, having risen steadily from a low of 0.73% last October. New Zealand government bonds were lower, sending yields about 5 basis points higher at the long-end of the curve.

Traders expression caution amid disruption on Wall Street involving hedge funds and retail equity investors, with Australia’s central bank due to hold a policy meeting on Tuesday and a landmark speech outlining its policy settings for the year coming on Wednesday.

New Zealand dollars US dollar WallStreet Australia’s central bank

Aussie, kiwi little changed

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Jul-Jan exports post 5.5pc growth YoY: Dawood

Jan CPI up 5.7pc YoY

First batch of 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrives

Khattak’s statement, PML-N may be taken up: Cabinet to discuss economy today

$15.7bn Apple tax judgment: EU claims court errors in bid to overturn

CPEC projects: Ministers concerned at slow progress

Two ordinances laid: NA adopts CPEC Authority, two other bills

Talks with Mansha-led IPPs in final stages: Tabish

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.