02 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
Atlas Honda Limited 31.03.2021 40% Interim Cash Dividend 31.12.2020
==============================================================================================
