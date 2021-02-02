GameStop shares shorted fall by over half in week: S3 Partners

NEW YORK: The number of GameStop shares that were shorted fell by over half in a week as short sellers covered their bets, analytics firm S3 Partners said on Monday, although the video game retailer remained a highly shorted stock.

GameStop had 27.13 million shares shorted, down 35 million over the prior week, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners.

Still, GameStop short interest stood at $8.82 billion as of Friday, making it the sixth-biggest short by value, according to S3.