ANL 32.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.77%)
ASC 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.31%)
AVN 104.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.91%)
BOP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
DGKC 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.99%)
EPCL 50.48 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (4.38%)
FCCL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.16%)
FFBL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.12%)
HASCOL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.46%)
HUBC 87.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 43.60 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.83%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.21%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
POWER 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.53%)
PPL 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.5%)
PRL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.66%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.44%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 123.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-2.67%)
UNITY 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.38%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.25%)
BR100 5,001 Increased By ▲ 30.05 (0.6%)
BR30 26,047 Increased By ▲ 173.89 (0.67%)
KSE100 46,587 Increased By ▲ 201.15 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,353 Increased By ▲ 34.6 (0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India's Jan factory activity hit 3-month high, job cuts subside

  • Despite higher inflation, the RBI is not expected to change its accommodative stance anytime soon, the Reuters poll found.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

BENGALURU: India's factory activity expanded at its strongest pace in three months in January, fuelled by a continued recovery in demand and output, according to a private survey which also showed firms cut jobs at the slowest pace in 10 months.

The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index , compiled by IHS Markit, rose to 57.7 in January from December's 56.4, above the 50-level separating growth from contraction for the sixth straight month.

Sub indexes tracking new orders and output rose to their highest since October, indicating strong growth in demand.

"Factories continued to ramp-up production at an above-trend pace, and the sustained upturn in new work intakes suggests that there is room for capacity expansion in the near-term," noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

That chimes with a Reuters poll, published last week, which predicted Asia's third-largest economy would recover at a quicker pace than previously thought on increasing hopes of further fiscal expansion and a successful coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Still, firms reduced headcount for the tenth month in a row, although the rate of job cuts was the weakest in the current 10-month contraction.

Meanwhile, an increase in input prices at their fastest pace since Sept. 2018 forced firms to raise output prices at the strongest rate in more than a year, raising the chance of overall inflation remaining above the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4%.

Despite higher inflation, the RBI is not expected to change its accommodative stance anytime soon, the Reuters poll found.

Optimism about the coming year improved last month.

"Companies cheered the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and became more optimistic towards growth prospects, a position that is supportive of investment and job creation as businesses attempt to rebuild their inventories of finished goods and meet demand needs," added De Lima.

IHS Markit Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Sub indexes India's Jan factory activity

India's Jan factory activity hit 3-month high, job cuts subside

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

WHO experts probe ground-zero China market

PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine

Rs210bn recovered from ‘land grabbers’ in Punjab: Advisor

POL products’ prices increased

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters