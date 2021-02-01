PM to interact with general public on telephone today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be interacting with the general public on Monday afternoon over the telephone.

This is the first time since assuming office that the PM will be interacting with the public via phone. In a tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz announced that anyone can contact the PM by dialing 051-9210809 to ask questions.

Sharing a video containing promo of the programme titled "Apka Wazir-e-Azam Aap Ke Sath", the minister said that people can talk to their PM at 4pm today.