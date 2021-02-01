Pakistan
PM to interact with general public on telephone today
- General public can contact the PM by dialing 051-9210809.
- This is the first time since assuming office that the PM will be interacting with the public via phone.
01 Feb 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan will be interacting with the general public on Monday afternoon over the telephone.
This is the first time since assuming office that the PM will be interacting with the public via phone. In a tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz announced that anyone can contact the PM by dialing 051-9210809 to ask questions.
Sharing a video containing promo of the programme titled "Apka Wazir-e-Azam Aap Ke Sath", the minister said that people can talk to their PM at 4pm today.
Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case
PM to interact with general public on telephone today
K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM
West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld
First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal
Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months
PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation
Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt
WHO experts probe ground-zero China market
PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine
Rs210bn recovered from ‘land grabbers’ in Punjab: Advisor
POL products’ prices increased
Read more stories
Comments