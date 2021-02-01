United States warns Myanmar over reports of arrest of leader

WASHINGTON: The United States on Sunday warned Myanmar to reverse course following reports that the country's military had arrested its leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a White House spokeswoman said.

"The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement, adding that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation.