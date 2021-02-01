World
United States warns Myanmar over reports of arrest of leader
- "The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement, adding that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation.
01 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States on Sunday warned Myanmar to reverse course following reports that the country's military had arrested its leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a White House spokeswoman said.
"The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement, adding that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation.
Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case
United States warns Myanmar over reports of arrest of leader
K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM
West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld
First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal
Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months
PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation
Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt
WHO experts probe ground-zero China market
PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine
Rs210bn recovered from ‘land grabbers’ in Punjab: Advisor
POL products’ prices increased
Read more stories
Comments