Four injured in bakery gas explosion

PESHAWAR: A gas pipeline was exploded with huge bang in a bakery in here Barisko area, in which injured at-least four people, police said Sunday. One person was moved to the hospital, and the rest did not suffer serious injuries.

The explosion happened early morning on Sunday. Soon after the explosion, the bomb disposal unit was called, which confirmed it was a gas pipeline explosion. A house next to the bakery was also damaged.

