QWP urges govt to control corruption, inflation

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) has asked the government to take urgent steps for control on corruption, inflation and concrete economic policy without IMF dictation to provide relief to the poverty-hit people.

Addressing a gathering of his party’s secretariat here on Sunday, QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had overburdened the country with more debts due to its faulty policies. He said despite big claims of premier Imran Khan to bring economic stability, he further bowed down before the International Monetary Fund.

According to a statement, several workers of the Awami National Party and PTI, including Bilal Khan, Farman Khan, Deen Mohammad, Niamat Khan and others announced joining the QWP on the occasion.

Sikandar Sherpao said the people were fed up with the PTI government and they wanted to see an end to its rule as soon as possible. The QWP leader feared that the country could go bankrupt if this government remained in power any longer.

He said the report of Transparency International had exposed the PTI rulers, who were using the accountability laws to harass their political opponents. He added that the ones creating hue and cry about corruption were themselves involved in corrupt practices, saying that the report had embarrassed the country at the international level.

Meanwhile, QWP provincial vice president Dr Faiza Rashid in a separate statement said the latest report of Transparency International had exposed the corruption saga of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and proved the stances of opposition parties’ stance on corruption.

