Pakistan

Federating units: ATP chief for unified strategy to resolve issues

Recorder Report 01 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has called for adopting unified strategy to resolve fundamental issues in all federating units, particularly in health, education sectors and quick dispensation of justice.

Faiq Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday, noticed that the health, education and justice crisis has hit miserably to Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

The ATP chairman alleged the present government has been put into open prison. He added that different groups are carrying out exploitation of the people in Balochistan,

Furthermore, he maintained that a major segment of elite and mafia have established strong hold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. Governments are trying to retain their investments, popularity and pressure by intermingled people in fundamental issues, says Faiq Shah. The party leader said that the consistent burden of inflation has broken back of the already poverty-hit masses, adding that prices of petrol, electricity and gas are completely out of the purchasing power of the common man. Despite the passage of 73 years, Faiq Shah said the people are knocking on the door for provision of speedy justice.

The ATP chief said his party has come into the political arena to get rid of the people from the present oppressive segment and tyrant system, asking the youth to rise up against the existing autocratic setup, which will achieve destination with their support to make the country a true democratic and Islamic welfare state. Faiq Shah invited the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, GB and AJK to be united under his party platform and make unified efforts to address key issues of the country and so the day is not far away when we achieve our own destination, he hoped.

