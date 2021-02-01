ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Hajj dues to be received in three installments

APP 01 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would receive government scheme Hajj dues from intending pilgrims in three easy installments.

According to official source, the aspirants would have to deposit all Hajj dues before balloting of government Hajj scheme.

The road to Makkah project might be initiated from Karachi, Lahore and Quetta in Hajj 2021. Only government scheme pilgrims would be benefited from the project, he said.

Ministry would ensure more and more facilities for the pilgrims going for the pilgrimage this year.

“We will also arrange vaccine for the pilgrims,” he said adding that the government would provide maximum facilities.

