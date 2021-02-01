ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Ufone marks two decades of excellence

01 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani telecom brand, Ufone celebrated its 20 years of excellence and glory on Sunday.

A virtual event was held for employees all over the country to revel the special occasion. Children of Pakistan Sweet Homes were invited to share this memorable occasion with Ufone and a cake cutting ceremony was held for them.

A heartfelt tribute was paid to all those who passed away during last year including Ufone’s former CEO and a visionary leader, Rashid Khan. Employees were also lauded for their resilience during these tough times and their commitment to provide the best possible services despite all odds.

Throughout these years, customers have been at the forefront for the Pakistani telecom brand and have played an important role in Ufone’s massive success. On successful completion of it 20 years, customers expressed their heartfelt gratitude and felicitations to Ufone. These messages were compiled in a special video which gives us a glimpse of the strength of company’s relationship with its people.

Over the past two decades, Ufone has introduced many innovative products and services for the first time in the market including the flagship product “Super Card”. Thus it has not only become a game changer in the telecom industry but has also helped empower the customers with access to information, affordable services and freedom of choice.—PR

