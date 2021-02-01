AGP inaugurates state-of-the-art audit complex in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR: A state-of-the-art Audit Complex was inaugurated in Hayatabad Peshawar.

The complex was formally opened by Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Javed Jahangir during a ceremony held here, which was attended by the Director General Audit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lal Muhammad, Deputy Director Qadir Khan Safi and other senior officials. Javed Jahangir while speaking on the occasion said that computerisation process in his ministry has been expedited for provision of quick service delivery to people, ensuring transparency and enhancing efficiency of the staff.

He added that computerisation of records was a key initiative of the present elected government that on completion would provide timely and speedy services to people besides enhance efficiency of the staff and quickly resolve masses’ complaints.

The AGP informed that an inclusive strategy has been prepared for computerisation of Audit reports under the Audit Management Information System (AMIS). He said that the next audit report would be prepared under AMIS. A Special Audit Unit in the Ministry would be set up as this project has already been approved by the Federal Government, he said.

Earlier, Director General Audit KP, Lal Muhammad told AGP that Rs3 million per year would be saved under rent head due to completion of this Audit Complex, adding that work on its phase 2 would start soon. AGP appreciated the efforts of Director General Audit Lal Mohammad and his team and said that serious steps were being taken to put the department on a modern level. He said that special audit units would be setup in the department which has been approved by the federal cabinet. Besides, major reforms are underway in the department for the welfare of people.The Auditor General further said that a meeting of all senior officers including the Provincial Accountant Generals would be held in Islamabad in March to workout the future course of action.

