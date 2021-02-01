ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 106.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 121.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 25.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 30.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 41.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 46.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 92.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 127.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AGP inaugurates state-of-the-art audit complex in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR: A state-of-the-art Audit Complex was inaugurated in Hayatabad Peshawar. The complex was formally opened ...
Recorder Report 01 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: A state-of-the-art Audit Complex was inaugurated in Hayatabad Peshawar.

The complex was formally opened by Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Javed Jahangir during a ceremony held here, which was attended by the Director General Audit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lal Muhammad, Deputy Director Qadir Khan Safi and other senior officials. Javed Jahangir while speaking on the occasion said that computerisation process in his ministry has been expedited for provision of quick service delivery to people, ensuring transparency and enhancing efficiency of the staff.

He added that computerisation of records was a key initiative of the present elected government that on completion would provide timely and speedy services to people besides enhance efficiency of the staff and quickly resolve masses’ complaints.

The AGP informed that an inclusive strategy has been prepared for computerisation of Audit reports under the Audit Management Information System (AMIS). He said that the next audit report would be prepared under AMIS. A Special Audit Unit in the Ministry would be set up as this project has already been approved by the Federal Government, he said.

Earlier, Director General Audit KP, Lal Muhammad told AGP that Rs3 million per year would be saved under rent head due to completion of this Audit Complex, adding that work on its phase 2 would start soon. AGP appreciated the efforts of Director General Audit Lal Mohammad and his team and said that serious steps were being taken to put the department on a modern level. He said that special audit units would be setup in the department which has been approved by the federal cabinet. Besides, major reforms are underway in the department for the welfare of people.The Auditor General further said that a meeting of all senior officers including the Provincial Accountant Generals would be held in Islamabad in March to workout the future course of action.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

AGP Hayatabad Audit Complex

AGP inaugurates state-of-the-art audit complex in Hayatabad

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

WHO experts probe ground-zero China market

PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine

Rs210bn recovered from ‘land grabbers’ in Punjab: Advisor

POL products’ prices increased

UK to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

Forensic audit of PIA, other loss-making SoEs to be conducted

PM to interact with public today

Over 4,400 held as Russian police clamp down on protests

Kashmir dispute: Qureshi optimistic about new US admin approach

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.