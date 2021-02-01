ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Forensic and issue-based auditing: ‘AGP office establishes specialised audit units’

01 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir inaugurated two-day international e-training in Islamabad on Thursday.

Department of Auditor General is hosting the training where international delegates from eight countries including Iran, Turkey, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Palestine are participating. AGP in his inaugural address highlighted the importance of training as a tool for different auditing and effective accountability. Javaid Jehangir stressed the need for an auditor to remain more relevant during changing and challenging times and keep abreast of the stakeholders’ expectation. He pinned his hope that the overwhelming international participation will also help in sharing of best practices and boost coordination in future.

AGP informed the participants that AGP office has established specialized audit units for concluding forensic and issue-based auditing and the department will soon switch to system-based auditing and accounting services which will minimize human interaction and bring efficiency.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Turkey Iran Kazakhstan AGP Javaid Jehangir Auditor General of Pakistan Tajikistan

