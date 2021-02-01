Sindh records 812 new Covid-19 cases

KARACHI: As many as 4 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,996 and 812 new cases emerged when 11031 tests were conducted here in Sindh including Karachi.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that 4 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,996 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 11031 samples were tested which detected 812 cases that constituted 4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 272, 5780 tests have been conducted against which 247,248 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 224,664 patients have recovered, including 812 overnight.

The CM said that currently 18,588 patients were under treatment, of them 17,751 were in home isolation, 14 at isolation centres and 823 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 768 patients was stated to be critical, including 76 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 812 new cases, 544 have been detected from Karachi, including 169 from East, 141 South, 81 Korangi, 73 Central, 43 Malir, and 37 West. Hyderabad has101, Tando Allahyar 25, Mirpur Khas 24 , Sujawl 22, Badin 20, Thatta 12, Kamber 7, Larkana 6, Umerkot and Dadu 5 each, Jacobabad and Shikarpur 4 each, Sukkur, Khairpur and Nausheroferoze 3 each, NawabShah 2, Kashmore and Ghotki one each.

The CM urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

