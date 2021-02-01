ANL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.8%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.24%)
ASL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.7%)
AVN 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.72%)
BOP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
DGKC 120.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.62%)
EPCL 50.50 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.42%)
FCCL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
FFBL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
HASCOL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.46%)
HUBC 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
JSCL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.66%)
KAPCO 43.37 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.29%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
PAEL 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.35%)
PIBTL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.78%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
PPL 92.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.55%)
PRL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (6.69%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
SILK 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.44%)
SNGP 43.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.98%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.63%)
UNITY 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.01%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.25%)
BR100 5,001 Increased By ▲ 30.68 (0.62%)
BR30 26,046 Increased By ▲ 172.73 (0.67%)
KSE100 46,568 Increased By ▲ 182.85 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,346 Increased By ▲ 27.22 (0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India proposes law to ban cryptocurrencies, create official digital currency

Reuters Updated 01 Feb 2021

MUMBAI: India plans to introduce a law to ban private cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and put in place a framework for an official digital currency to be issued by the central bank, according to a legislative agenda listed by the government.

The law will “create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” said the agenda, published on the lower house website on Friday.

The legislation, listed for debate in the current parliamentary session, seeks “to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses,” the agenda said.

In mid-2019, an Indian government panel recommended banning all private cryptocurrencies, with a jail term of up to 10 years and heavy fines for anyone dealing in digital currencies.

The RBI had in April 2018 ordered financial institutions to break off all ties with individuals or businesses dealing in virtual currency such as bitcoin within three months.

However, in March 2020, India’s Supreme Court allowed banks to handle cryptocurrency transactions from exchanges and traders, overturning a central bank ban had that dealt the thriving industry a major blow.

Governments around the world have been looking into ways to regulate cryptocurrencies but no major economy has taken the drastic step of placing a blanket ban on owning them, even though concern has been raised about the misuse of consumer data and its possible impact on the financial system.

Reserve Bank of India bitcoin cryptocurrencies digital currency ban cryptocurrencies private cryptocurrencies

India proposes law to ban cryptocurrencies, create official digital currency

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

WHO experts probe ground-zero China market

PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine

Rs210bn recovered from ‘land grabbers’ in Punjab: Advisor

POL products’ prices increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.