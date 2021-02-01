ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 106.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 121.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 25.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 30.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 41.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 46.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 92.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 127.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf markets lower as Saudi Arabia says vaccines delayed

Reuters 01 Feb 2021

DUBAI: Major Middle East stock markets ended lower on Sunday, tracking a slide in global markets at the end of last week and after Saudi Arabia extended measures to fight the coronavirus crisis.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 1.2%, after the government said COVID-19 vaccines were being delayed. The kingdom extended its travel ban for citizens and port closures to May 17 from March 31.

Shares in Al Rajhi Bank dropped 1%, while National Commercial Bank slipped 2.4% lower.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the Gulf’s largest petrochemical maker, slid 1.8% despite posting a net profit of 2.22 billion riyals ($592 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with a net loss a year earlier.

Dubai’s main share index retreated 1.6%, extending the previous session’s losses, as Dubai Islamic Bank fell 1.8% and Emirates NBD Bank dropped 1.7%.

Dubai suspended non-essential surgeries in hospitals for a month and halted live music at restaurants indefinitely after daily coronavirus infections surged in the United Arab Emirates.

In Abu Dhabi, the index slipped 0.9%, hit by a 1.6% fall in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 0.6% decrease in telecoms giant Etisalat.

The Qatari index lost 0.7%, with Qatar Fuel shedding 2.2% to be the worst performer on the benchmark.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s index eased 0.3%, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company dropping 2%.

Gulf markets COVID Saudi Arabia and Qatar Middle East stock

Gulf markets lower as Saudi Arabia says vaccines delayed

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

WHO experts probe ground-zero China market

PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine

Rs210bn recovered from ‘land grabbers’ in Punjab: Advisor

POL products’ prices increased

UK to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

Forensic audit of PIA, other loss-making SoEs to be conducted

PM to interact with public today

Over 4,400 held as Russian police clamp down on protests

Kashmir dispute: Qureshi optimistic about new US admin approach

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.