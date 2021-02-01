PSG suffer first defeat

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first defeat under Mauricio Pochettino as lowly Lorient fought back to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory on Sunday and prevent the defending champions from retaking top spot in Ligue 1.

Neymar scored two penalties but the visitors collapsed late on at the Stade du Moustoir, as Nigerian Terem Moffi netted an injury-time winner.

The loss saw PSG stay one point behind league leaders Lyon, although third-placed Lille could go two points clear when they host Dijon later on Sunday.

It was the first defeat in six games as PSG coach for Pochettino since he took over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

The famous win takes struggling Lorient into the relegation play-off spot.

“(Moffi’s goal) was magical. Against PSG, it’s even crazier,” said Lorient’s Laurent Abergel, who scored the opening goal.

“For a Marseille fan like me, the first dream is perhaps to play for OM and the second to beat PSG.”