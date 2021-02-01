ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 106.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 121.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 25.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 30.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 41.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 46.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 92.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 127.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
The Animals guitarist Hilton Valentine dies

AFP 01 Feb 2021

LONDON: Hilton Valentine, a founding member and original guitarist for the British 60s pop group The Animals, has died at the age of 77, the band’s record label said.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to @HiltonValentine’s family and friends on his passing ... at the age of 77,” the label ABKCO Music, posted on Twitter. “Valentine was a pioneering guitar player influencing the sound of rock and roll for decades to come,” it added in a statement Friday.

The band was best known for its 1964 hit House of the Rising Sun.

Born in North Shields, northeast England, Valentine formed The Animals with singer Eric Burdon, bass player Chas Chandler, organist Alan Price and drummer John Steel in 1963.

Hilton Valentine Animals guitarist

