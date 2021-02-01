Brussels police block anti-lockdown demos

BRUSSELS: Police in the Belgian capital said Sunday they detained scores of people to prevent banned demonstrations against measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. “We are above 200 arrested at the moment,” mainly around the rail stations in Brussels, a police spokesman said around midday.

Police evacuated a square in front of the main railway station, where some protesters were football fans from Belgian clubs.

Dozens of people, responding to calls on social media, also began gathering at the Atomium, a landmark building in Brussels.