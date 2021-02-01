ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Smartphone giant Xiaomi sues to reverse US blacklisting

AFP 01 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi said Sunday it had filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the former Trump administration’s last-minute blacklisting of the electronics giant.

Xiaomi said it filed the appeal with a Washington federal court Friday after former president Donald Trump’s administration barred investment in the firm, saying the Beijing-headquartered company was a part of the Chinese military.

In a statement, Xiaomi said it “believes that the decision ... was factually incorrect and has deprived the company of legal due process.”

“With a view to protecting the interests of the global users, partners, employees and shareholders of (Xiaomi), the company has pleaded to the courts to declare the decision illegal and that it be reversed,” the statement added.

