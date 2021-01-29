PSMA for action against middlemen

LAHORE: Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has claimed that sugarcane rates have started rising which will also push the cost of production up which ultimately impact the end prices.

In a statement issued here on Thursday the PSMA spokesman said few weeks back district administration in Punjab took action against the middlemen who were involved in illegal purchases of cane for transporting and selling at high rates, which is neither beneficial to farmers nor to sugar industry. As a result of that action cane rates had then come down but now these have started to rise again.

