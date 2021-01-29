Covid-19: UK announces humanitarian aid for Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner CMG announced £3.5 million UK humanitarian aid for Balochistan during his first visit to Quetta Thursday, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Rates of malnutrition and food insecurity in Balochistan were already high before the Covid-19 global pandemic, but the virus has affected livelihoods and made the problem worse.

UK aid will help over 41,000 women and children get vital nutrients they need, through a therapeutic food programme. It will support community outreach workers to identify and help malnourished children, pregnant women and new mothers.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner CMG said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the global economy hard, and this has had a knock-on effect on food security in Balochistan.”—PR

