Pakistan

Samsung Pakistan holds virtual event to launch Galaxy S21

29 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Samsung Pakistan held a virtual event to launch the newest devices in its smartphone lineup. These include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. The event was aired online on 24th January, The event premiered on Samsung Pakistan’s official Facebook page.

The event was kicked off by Umar Ghumman, Head of Mobile Operations, Pakistan and Afghanistan as he talked about the unprecedented times the world was going through and the lifestyle changes had been affected by the pandemic. He talked about the how no one expected work from home practices would continue for the most of the businesses.

He claimed that “Samsung has always been working in the past to face the global challenges amicably by bringing in the devices that adds value for the users.”

Tech expert Zaryab Khan from Xeetechcare talked about the Galaxy S21 Series on the Epic event. He added that this is the first 5G enabled phones launched by Samsung in Pakistan.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

facebook 5G Samsung GALAXY S21 Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Umar Ghumman Zaryab Khan

Samsung Pakistan holds virtual event to launch Galaxy S21

