KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 28, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,932.17 High: 4,979.44 Low: 4,924.84 Net Change: (-) 13.84 Volume ('000): 792,492 Value ('000): 23,509,150 Makt Cap 1,407,685,079,131 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,503.36 NET CH. (-) 75.19 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,638.71 NET CH. (+) 60.58 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,456.61 NET CH. (+) 7.59 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,845.60 NET CH. (-) 11.67 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,148.91 NET CH. (-) 63.23 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-January-2021 ====================================

