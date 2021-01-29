Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
29 Jan 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 28, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,932.17
High: 4,979.44
Low: 4,924.84
Net Change: (-) 13.84
Volume ('000): 792,492
Value ('000): 23,509,150
Makt Cap 1,407,685,079,131
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,503.36
NET CH. (-) 75.19
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,638.71
NET CH. (+) 60.58
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,456.61
NET CH. (+) 7.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,845.60
NET CH. (-) 11.67
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,148.91
NET CH. (-) 63.23
------------------------------------
As on: 28-January-2021
====================================
