EFU TAKAFUL AGGRESSIVE FUND RATES

ANL
31.91
Increased By
▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC
16.05
Decreased By
▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL
25.52
Increased By
▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN
106.00
Increased By
▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP
9.59
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO
9.71
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC
116.55
Increased By
▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL
47.55
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL
24.24
Increased By
▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL
27.10
Decreased By
▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL
18.35
Decreased By
▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL
14.54
Increased By
▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC
87.60
Increased By
▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL
6.88
Decreased By
▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL
30.12
Decreased By
▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO
41.90
Increased By
▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL
4.13
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM
15.86
Decreased By
▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF
46.31
Increased By
▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL
40.15
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL
13.06
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER
11.63
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL
92.91
Decreased By
▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL
24.83
Increased By
▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC
9.08
Decreased By
▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK
1.35
Increased By
▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP
44.21
Decreased By
▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG
121.92
Increased By
▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY
34.96
Increased By
▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL
1.09
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
