Long term planning, self -dependence inevitable for country’ development: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that economic self-dependence and long-term planning were inevitable for country’s development as country suffered in the past owing to short term approach of the previous government.

Addressing the launching ceremony of a docu-drama “Pani Ke Pankh” to highlight the realigned policies of the Government of Pakistan to ensure water security as a part of Sustainable Development Goals.

Federal Ministers Shibli Faraz, Faisal Vawda, Omar Ayub, Senator Faisal Javed and Chairman of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt. General (Retd) Muzammil Hussain attended the event besides, project team members including singer Atif Aslam, Zonaira Azhar and others.

A production of JB production, the docu-drama exhibited the revival and importance of hydro power in Pakistan particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which had suffered the most in war against terrorism.

The prime minister said the previous governments executed short term projects just to attract votes by cutting ribbons within their tenures which dragged the country behind.

He said the developed countries like China planned 10 to 20 years ahead of time while in Pakistan, the previous governments executed short term projects and spent billions of rupees on their promotion to win the next election.

He said due to the very reasons, the hydro power projects were not executed despite immense potential of 70,000 megawatt in the country rather the governments signed exorbitant contracts to supply the costliest electricity in the subcontinent.

He said under the contracts, the government had to pay capacity payment even without consuming the electricity. Under the head, Rs 180 billion was paid in 2019, Rs 500 billion by the incumbent government and the amount would swell to Rs 1500 billion by 2023.

He said after 50 years, the government launched work on two major dams of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams to increase power production, conserve water and thus uplift the agriculture sector.

Moreover, the new dams would also supply clean energy which was crucial to fight climate change as Pakistan was among the most nine vulnerable countries in the world.