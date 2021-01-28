ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon downs Indian star PV Sindhu

  • Intanon trailed for most of the first game against Sindhu, but showed a ballerina's footwork and killer instinct to take it 21-18.
AFP 28 Jan 2021

BANGKOK: Former world number one Ratchanok Intanon landed a crucial victory over Indian star PV Sindhu at badminton's World Tour Finals in Bangkok on Thursday.

It was a double victory for Thailand's hopes, as 13th-seed Pornpawee Chochuwong also booked a semi-final spot after a shock win over Taiwanese top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying.

Intanon trailed for most of the first game against Sindhu, but showed a ballerina's footwork and killer instinct to take it 21-18.

The 25-year-old Thai claimed the match taking the second game 21-13.

"I just want to keep going and focus on winning, point-by-point," Intanon said afterwards.

"It wasn't my day," said Sindhu.

"Losing the first game made the difference. My timing was a bit off, so a bit disappointed."

Both players were coming off an initial loss in the round-robin tournament; Tai beat Sindhu, the Rio Olympics silver medallist, in a three-game thriller on Wednesday.

Chochuwong upset fifth seed Intanon in three games on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Chochuwong, 22, went into her match having never won a game against Tai in previous encounters, but won 21-17, 21-11 in 37 minutes.

Earlier, Carolina Marin -- looking for a hat-trick of titles -- marched towards a swift victory over Canada's tenth-ranked Michelle Li 21-16, 21-13.

"I think I keep getting better and better," Marin said.

In the men's singles, Taiwan's 12th-ranked Wang Tzu-wei was victorious over India's 14th-seed Srikanth Kidambi in a three-game match that lasted 78 minutes, finishing 19-21, 21-9, 21-19.

The delayed 2020 season finale is the third tournament behind closed doors in three weeks in Bangkok, as badminton resumes after months of coronavirus cancellations.

The top eight players in all singles and doubles disciplines are contesting this week's tournament, but China and Japan are absent because of coronavirus problems.

Despite the strict biosecurity arrangements, four people inside the tournament "bubble" have tested positive, including two players who were forced to withdraw.

PV Sindhu Ratchanok Intanon Pornpawee Chochuwong

Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon downs Indian star PV Sindhu

Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters