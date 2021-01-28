EU opens price-fixing probe against sweets giant Mondelez

World
BRUSSELS: The EU's powerful antitrust authorities opened an in-depth probe on Thursday into allegations of price-fixing by Mondelez, the global confectioner of major snack brands, including Toblerone, Oreo and Cadbury.
"We are opening a formal investigation to see whether Mondelez, a key producer of these products, might have restricted free competition" in Europe, EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
Mondelez is one of the largest producers of chocolate, biscuits and coffee in the world, with sales in Europe worth tens of billions of euros every year, the EU commission said.
