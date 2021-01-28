Too early to ease virus curbs in Europe, says WHO

COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organization's European branch on Thursday said it was too early to ease virus restrictions in Europe despite a drop in new cases in most countries.

"Thirty countries have seen a significant decrease in 14-day cumulative incidence... Yet, transmission rates across Europe are still very high, impacting health systems and straining services, making it too early to ease-up," the WHO's regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said at an online press conference.