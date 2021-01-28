First batch of COVID-19 vaccine to reach Pakistan on Saturday: Health Ministry

The first batch of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines from China is expected to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday.

The neighbouring country donated 500,000 doses to Pakistan, officials from the national health ministry said on Thursday.

They added that these will be given to frontline health workers only. The vaccine will be rolled out starting next week.

The ministry said that Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) Boeing 777 will depart for Beijing, the capital of China, on Friday to get the vaccine.

Once the shots arrive at airports they will be distributed to various hospitals through government vehicles.

The chances of COVID-19 vaccines reaching Pakistan through the private sector in the next five months are slim, said the health ministry.

The National Command and Control Centre has already released details of Pakistan’s vaccination plan for COVID-19.