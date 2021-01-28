Alvi confers Hilal-e-Imtiaz on Jordanian CJCS

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred on Thursday Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) on Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordanian Armed Forces, Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity.

The ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad today which was attended by senior government and military officials. General Ahmed Al-Hnaity has been conferred the award in recognition of his efforts to further strengthen the defense relations between Pakistan and Jordan.

Later, Al-Hnaity called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi where he was presented guard of honour and laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaboration and regional security. The general appreciated and acknowledged the Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.