ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,934 Decreased By ▼ -12.09 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,473 Decreased By ▼ -158.4 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,187 Decreased By ▼ -270.78 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,270 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.52%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nine euro zone banks eat into capital buffers during pandemic: ECB

  • It added overall capital buffers remained "ample" but warned of the risk of a sudden surge in loans that go unpaid as government support measures for businesses, households and banks are lifted.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

FRANKFURT: Nine euro zone banks ate into their capital buffers last year, making use of leeway granted by supervisors to help them cope with the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, the ECB said on Thursday.

The ECB did not name the nine banks in its annual review of lenders on its watch but a chart in the report showed four of them barely met their requirements even after taking into account the pandemic-relief measures.

These allowed banks to use some of their capital buffers to absorb losses until the end of 2022, so that they wouldn't cut lending to the economy instead.

"Banks with low capital headroom, that is with a small margin between their capital ratio and minimum requirements, were subject to recommendations to enhance their capital planning," the ECB said in a press release.

It added overall capital buffers remained "ample" but warned of the risk of a sudden surge in loans that go unpaid as government support measures for businesses, households and banks are lifted.

"Ample capital buffers remained available," the ECB said.

"Significant uncertainties remain (and) data indicate an ongoing need for vigilance and continued supervisory challenges in several critical areas, relating in particular to the risk of a sudden increase in non-performing loans."

Coronavirus Euro ECB euro zone banks

Nine euro zone banks eat into capital buffers during pandemic: ECB

Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters