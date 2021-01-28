ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
China opposes discriminatory actions by India against Chinese firms

  • India decided to keep its ban on video app TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps after reviewing the companies' responses on issues such as compliance and privacy.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

BEIJING: China opposes any discriminatory and restrictive measures against its firms, a commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday, in response to queries about India's continued ban on 59 Chinese apps.

China has sought clarifications from Indian authorities on the ban, the spokesman, Gao Feng, told an online briefing, adding that it hoped the two countries could meet halfway to create an open and equal business environment.

India decided to keep its ban on video app TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps after reviewing the companies' responses on issues such as compliance and privacy, sources told Reuters this week.

