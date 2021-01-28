World
China opposes discriminatory actions by India against Chinese firms
- India decided to keep its ban on video app TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps after reviewing the companies' responses on issues such as compliance and privacy.
28 Jan 2021
BEIJING: China opposes any discriminatory and restrictive measures against its firms, a commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday, in response to queries about India's continued ban on 59 Chinese apps.
China has sought clarifications from Indian authorities on the ban, the spokesman, Gao Feng, told an online briefing, adding that it hoped the two countries could meet halfway to create an open and equal business environment.
India decided to keep its ban on video app TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps after reviewing the companies' responses on issues such as compliance and privacy, sources told Reuters this week.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
China opposes discriminatory actions by India against Chinese firms
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
Read more stories
Comments