ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,956 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (0.19%)
BR30 25,616 Decreased By ▼ -15.43 (-0.06%)
KSE100 46,440 Decreased By ▼ -18.23 (-0.04%)
KSE30 19,392 Increased By ▲ 21.41 (0.11%)
Jan 28, 2021
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has defended himself against accusations he aimed racist comments at Inter's Romelu Lukaku during the Coppa Italia quarter-final on Tuesday, saying there is no place for racism in "Zlatan's world".

Ibrahimovic and Lukaku, who played together at Manchester United, exchanged words at the end of the first half before the pair had to be restrained as the players left the pitch for the interval.

The referee cautioned the duo before giving Ibrahimovic another yellow card and a red after the restart for a foul on Aleksandar Kolarov. AC Milan went on to lose 2-1.

The BBC reported that a pitchside microphone had picked up Ibrahimovic saying "go do your voodoo" to Lukaku, an apparent reference to 2018 comments from Everton owner Farhad Moshiri that the Belgian turned down an offer to stay in Merseyside on the advice of a "voodoo message."

However, Ibrahimovic said on Twitter: "In Zlatan's world there is no place for racism.

"We are all the same race - we are all equal. We're all players some better then others.

Sky Sports reported that the Italian Football Federation is likely to make a decision on the matter on Friday.

