ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,956 Increased By ▲ 9.9 (0.2%)
BR30 25,637 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (0.02%)
KSE100 46,411 Decreased By ▼ -47.36 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,372 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (0.01%)
Indian shares slump to over one-month low as banks slide

  • Shares of Axis Bank dropped as much as 2.6% after its third-quarter profit slumped due to a surge in provisions for bad loans.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Thursday as banking stocks declined and broader Asian markets tracked weakness on Wall Street, with private-sector lender Axis Bank hitting a near one-month low after reporting a drop in its quarterly profit.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.82% at 13,853.25 by 0347 GMT, after falling as much as 1.2% to its lowest level since Dec. 24. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 0.92% to 46,973.28.

Shares of Axis Bank dropped as much as 2.6% after its third-quarter profit slumped due to a surge in provisions for bad loans.

The Nifty Bank index shed 1.3%.

HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp were the top drags to the Nifty 50 index, falling 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively.

Investors now await results from automaker Maruti Suzuki India and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd - the operator of the country's largest airline IndiGo.

