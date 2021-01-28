Mourinho not expecting Alli to leave in January
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho does not expect Dele Alli to leave the club in the January transfer window despite the out-of-favour midfielder being linked with a loan move to Paris St Germain.
The England international has made just four Premier League appearances this season, three as a substitute, and the 24-year-old has been criticised by Mourinho on several occasions.
Reports in British media have linked Alli with a move to PSG to reunite with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge of the Ligue 1 champions earlier this month, but Mourinho did not see a move happening before the window shuts.
"I expect (him to be here) and I'm saying that since the beginning of the window. I wasn't expecting anyone to leave or expecting anyone to come," Mourinho told reporters ahead of their league game with Liverpool later on Thursday.
"We're almost at the end of the window. I don't believe that anything will happen but it's open still. Football is football and the transfer window is open and sometimes unexpected things can happen but I don't expect it."