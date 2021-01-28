ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
Mourinho not expecting Alli to leave in January

  • We're almost at the end of the window. I don't believe that anything will happen but it's open still.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho does not expect Dele Alli to leave the club in the January transfer window despite the out-of-favour midfielder being linked with a loan move to Paris St Germain.

The England international has made just four Premier League appearances this season, three as a substitute, and the 24-year-old has been criticised by Mourinho on several occasions.

Reports in British media have linked Alli with a move to PSG to reunite with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge of the Ligue 1 champions earlier this month, but Mourinho did not see a move happening before the window shuts.

"I expect (him to be here) and I'm saying that since the beginning of the window. I wasn't expecting anyone to leave or expecting anyone to come," Mourinho told reporters ahead of their league game with Liverpool later on Thursday.

"We're almost at the end of the window. I don't believe that anything will happen but it's open still. Football is football and the transfer window is open and sometimes unexpected things can happen but I don't expect it."

