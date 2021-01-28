ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (9.26%)
Vietnam health minister says 81 new COVID-19 cases found

  • The cases come just weeks before the country's Lunar New Year holiday period, when big gatherings indoors are expected.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

HANOI: Vietnam's health minister on Thursday said 81 people had tested positive for the coronavirus linked to two cases announced earlier in the day, which were the country's first-known locally transmitted infections in nearly two months.

Nguyen Thanh Long announced the cases during a meeting of senior officials on Thursday, a recording of which was reviewed by Reuters. The cases come just weeks before the country's Lunar New Year holiday period, when big gatherings indoors are expected.

