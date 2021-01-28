ANL 32.08 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (10.05%)
Arsenal's Aubameyang says absence due to mother's illness

  • I'm more determined than ever to keep our momentum going."
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said he missed their last two matches due to his mother's illness but will return ahead of their Premier League game against Manchester United on Saturday.

The Gabon international missed Arsenal's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Southampton last weekend and was also absent from their 3-1 league win over the same opponents on Tuesday.

Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette dedicated goals they scored in the league win over Southampton to Aubameyang.

"My mother is going through some health issues and I had to be there for her. She's already much better now and I will be back home tonight," Aubameyang tweeted on Wednesday.

"I'm more than grateful to the doctors and nurses helping her get through this, and of course, thanks to my Arsenal fam for the love yesterday.

I'm more determined than ever to keep our momentum going."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had said he was unsure when Aubameyang would return.

The club are ninth with 30 points from 20 games.

Mikel Arteta Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal's Aubameyang says absence due to mother's illness

